PHOTO: Return to sender

An Indonesian Customs officer inspects containers filled with trash originating from Australia, which should have contained only waste paper, but authorities also found hazardous material and household trash, at a port in Surabaya on July 9, 2019. Indonesia said it would send more than 210 tonnes of garbage back to Australia, as Southeast Asian nations push back against serving as dumping grounds for foreign trash. (Photo: AFP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT