Rise up, O ye Church!

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to my Christian brothers and sisters:

The time has come for us to rise up; to awaken from our slumber, to put on the full armour of God and go out to rescue the soul of the nation.

The blood of our children, our women, and our men is crying out from the earth. This land needs healing!

Despite the many churches that we have in this Jamaica, land we love, the nation needs to be evangelised. This is our first and most important mission!

Can we still call this a Christian nation? Some would say we have long become a secular nation.

There are church buildings a plenty, but we, the Church, are not visible, and this is not because of COVID-19.

It is time for us to stop keeping church and go out into our communities and rescue our boys and young men. It is time to get intentional in reaching them. For years we have neglected them.

Our governments, present and past, have called on the Church for help as crime worsens and the country plunges into moral decay. I believe they know that God, whom the Church represents, is Almighty, and hears and answers the prayers of His people.

Like me, many of you have gone to all-night prayer meetings, all-day prayer and fasting, weekend retreats, and more. But we know that “prayer without works is dead”. Now is the time for us, like Nehemiah, to have our weapons in our hands, a prayer on our lips, and start the practical work with God's guidance to save our young people and the nation.

Social intervention is good, but only God can change the heart and bring about transformation by His word.

So, my brothers and sisters, let us rise up, get out of the walls of our buildings, and go into the real world. Let us become to Jamaica, in this COVID-19 age, Immanuel, God with us.

Elaine Cooke

Mandeville PO

Manchester

c/o lcookemia@gmail.com