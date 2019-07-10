Road darkness danger

Dear Editor,

Recently, on reaching close to the Spanish Town bypass, I noticed a lady whose vehicle had broken down and it seemed one of her tyres had been punctured. This was after 9 o'clock at night.

The area was in total darkness. It was a good thing that I had my flash light so I could assist her to change that tyre.

I am pleading to the relevant authority to please install some lights along the toll road and in that area.

This incident with that lady could have escalated into a far more dangerous situation, as anything could have happened to her while she was there alone in the darkness.

We need to think about people's welfare.

I think the relevant authority should look into this matter quite urgently.

Mark Bell

mark.bellphoto@hotmail.com