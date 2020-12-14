Roads need urgent attention
Dear Editor,
The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) fully endorses the call by the National Road Safety Council for the Government to pay special attention to addressing the condition of the island's road network to prevent or reduce accident and fatal crashes.
Vice-chairman of the National Road Safety Council Dr Lucien Jones' call for Government to prioritise its work on the nation's road comes at a time when road fatalities have passed the 4oo mark for this year even though movement of the travelling public has been reduced by over 25 per cent. This is an indication that something is wrong with our social and environmental conditions.
While we understand recent developments caused by increased rainfall have impacted the condition of our roads, this has been a problem for some time, and this is one of the major things that give rise to the increased number of fatal crashes on our roads.
Further, the suggestion to engage international road experts is one that we believe should be treated in an urgent way as an investment well made.
TODSS is presently engaged in its annual 40-day road safety awareness campaign, which ends on January 5, 2021. It has been dubbed 'Level the curve, settle the nerves”. We,therefore, use this medium to call on the Government to pay emergency attention to the deplorable condition of our roads.
Egeton Newman
President
Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services
Kingston 10
Transopsdevelop@yahoo.com
