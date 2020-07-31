Roadside death traps

Dear Editor,

There is an abundance of shops being built on road reservations all over Jamaica. But I want to zoom in on the community of Rock Hall in the parish of St Andrew.

At the four-way intersection on the road leading from Kingston towards Sligoville, Bog Walk, etc, on the left-hand side on the brow of the hill, two shops are directly abut the roadway. This is a disaster waiting to happen as vehicles are often parked in front of these shops blocking the left lane and the line of sight leading towards Sligoville. To manoeuvre around these obstacle one invariably ends into the right lane in the path of vehicles coming up to the brow of the hill.

It would seem the relevant authorities have turned a blind eye to this danger.

Traversing the incline towards the parish boundary of St Andrew and St Catherine, another shop of a permanent nature is being built on the road reservation right in a corner abutting the main road. If vehicles are parked in the left lane in front of this shop there's no way can one see around the corner.

The operators of motor vehicles are begging the municipal corporation, National Works Agency, and National Road Safety Council to put a stop to these illegal structures on our road reservations.

There is a third one in Rock Hall also, on the road leading towards Allman Hill; this structure is basically in the road, built in front of a light pole. Please help to stop these atrocities and make our roads a little safer for the travelling public.

Carmen Smelter

smelter.carmen@aol.com