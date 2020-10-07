Salute amazing mental health professionals
Dear Editor,
October 4-10, 2020 is being recognised as Mental Health Week in Jamaica. As a mental health patient and advocate I would like to raise a toast to the amazing mental health professionals at Percy Junor Health Centre in Spalding, Clarendon.
I pause in reflection, looking back at some of the mental health professionals who have served with extraordinary love, professionalism and empathy, and on the amazing care given over the years that has resulted in the transformation of human lives.
Many of us were written off by society due to stigma and ignorance, but Percy Junor Health Centre gave us a second chance. Percy Junor Health Centre is like a home that provides care that never quits. Hats off to all members of staff, past and present. I salute doctors Earl Wright, Dorett Garvey, Shanique Gordon, Clayton Sewell, Debbie Mallahoo, and nurses Burke, Givans, Tee-Robinson, and Richards, Mental Health Officer Howell and all the members of the mental health team.
To other mental health professionals in Jamaica, I salute you and thank you for your service.
I am recommending that the Government institute an annual recognition and awards programme for all mental health professionals.
Happy Mental Health Week, and continue to serve with empathy and love.
Andre Wellington
Mental health patient and advocate
Christiana, Manchester
andrewellington344@yahoo.com
