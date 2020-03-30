Salute to our nurses, doctors
Dear Editor,
As a little girl, I read stories of Florence Nightingale and Mary Seacole. Those two women carried out valiant service in the care of humanity in years gone by.
In today's Jamaica, we have our own heroic nurses fighting on the front line of this COVID-19 pandemic. Gratitude is also extended to the other levels of health care workers, doctors included.
However, I note where some ignorant, imbecilic taxi men are refusing to transport our nurses. My suggestion is that where it can be verified, rescind licences. You leave a nurse stranded, in whose hands you may fall into tomorrow.
Additionally, media houses must be careful in reporting on matters that affect these health care practitioners.
I applaud the president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica Carmen Johnson for her strength and motivating spirit at this time. I must also thank our own Sister Carol Fuller, who assists the congregants of May Pen Open Bible Church with her care and advice in the field.
And, welcome to the Cuban doctors and nurses.
Andrea Dunk
andrea.d7774@gmail.com
