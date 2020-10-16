Salute to Spalding police and citizens' association

Dear Editor,

Kindly grant me space in your newspaper to express gratitude towards the Spalding police and the citizens' association for their outstanding display of community participation and empathy towards the community of the mentally ill.

Recently we celebrated Mental Health Week and the Spalding police, led by Inspector Maurice Amos, along with the citizens' association and other donors, provided care packages for over 60 mental health patients at Percy Junor Health Centre.

On behalf of the community of the mentally ill, I wish to extend heartfelt thanks to the Spalding police and the citizens' association along with all the other donors. Special thanks to Inspector Amos, Sergeant Brooks, Paul Lyn, Glen Miller, Avril Sinclair, Mrs Sharpe, Doreen Evans, Sharon Thompson, and doctors Wright, Robinson and Morris.

Once again, thanks for making us feel special during Mental Health Week.

Indeed, there is no good health without good mental health and mental health patients matter!

Andre Wellington

Mental health patient and advocate

Christiana PO

Manchester

andrewellington344@yahoo.com