Saluting those who carried us through the 2020 pandemic
Dear Editor,
The year 2020 was a challenging one with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As the year ends, we expressed our gratitude to our health care workers for their resilience, along with other essential workers who delivered the necessary services for the enhancement of our lives.
We also acknowledged the hard work of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the management of the COVID-19 challenges across the length and breadth of the nation.
Above all, we wish to highlight the hard-working members of the media fraternity, who not only fought for the right to access information during this period of national emergency, but sifted through “alternative facts” and unscientific gibberish from competing social media platforms to ensure that the Jamaican public received credible information to manoeuvre the pandemic and stay safe.
As we enter 2021, may you continue improving on the quality of journalism delivered for creating critical thinking and an informed people.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy