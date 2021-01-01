Saluting those who carried us through the 2020 pandemic

Dear Editor,

The year 2020 was a challenging one with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As the year ends, we expressed our gratitude to our health care workers for their resilience, along with other essential workers who delivered the necessary services for the enhancement of our lives.

We also acknowledged the hard work of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the management of the COVID-19 challenges across the length and breadth of the nation.

Above all, we wish to highlight the hard-working members of the media fraternity, who not only fought for the right to access information during this period of national emergency, but sifted through “alternative facts” and unscientific gibberish from competing social media platforms to ensure that the Jamaican public received credible information to manoeuvre the pandemic and stay safe.

As we enter 2021, may you continue improving on the quality of journalism delivered for creating critical thinking and an informed people.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com