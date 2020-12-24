Santa Clarke should give $12,000 for Christmas
Dear Editor,
A lot of Jamaicans, especially the poor, are suffering due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many are still out of a job, also many are living just to pay bills and to buy food due to less work hours due to the nightly curfews.
December is usually the month of economic boom in Jamaica. And now majority of poor people are suffering the consequences of being off the road by 10:00 pm. Therefore, many folks won't have a merry Christmas this year.
Yes, we all want life; hence, many abide by the restrictions, but why would and should an hungry person abide by something when the Government isn't even subsidising him/her?
Some people were given grants earlier this year, what about another one now, even if it's for symbolism? Why can't the Government of Jamaica give citizens earning under $1.5 million annually and the ones not working now a one-off grant of $12,000 for the Christmas holidays.
A rough estimate could be that we have just under two million adults in Jamaica. So if every adult gets a $12,000 that would cost the Government roughly $24 billion.
The ball is now in your court, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke. We, as a country, shouldn't let anything, not even COVID-19, steal this Christmas from us.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
