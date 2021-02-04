Save Gordon Town from the 'yeng-yengers'

Dear Editor,

This is an open letter to Member of Parliament Juliet Holness and Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson:

It is bad enough that we will not have viable transportation for almost a year, and though we are thankful for a contract being granted to fix the breakaway we are still living in misery.

We, the residents of Gordon Town, need something to be done to remove the illegal drivers of motor bikes, commonly referred to as yeng yeng, who plague our community with noise, dust pollution, and sometimes illicit behaviour. We need them gone urgently.

Since the road breakaway on November 8, 2020, the community has seen an upsurge in the number of bike drivers since it is the only mobile way of transportation to pass the tiny strip of land that connects us to the rest of the world. At first the community was happy for the assistance from a few bikers, but it has certainly got out of hand.

Bikers have started to steal items from unsuspecting individuals, scare unsuspecting commuters who are walking, damage the vehicles of other Gordon Town residents, and contributed to massive noise pollution in our community. It has become unbearable and it has also become a catalyst for individuals to move out. It needs some regulation.

The yeng yeng bikers have removed the silencers from their bikes and are allowed to ride at free will, seemingly without licences, insurance coverage, before and after curfew hours, and without a care in the world but for themselves. The police in our community seem as though they have turned a blind eye to the situation, despite residents pleading for them to get them out. I have to wonder out loud why the police have done nothing.

We demand that something be done to this nuisance. We are stuck at home and cannot work from home or live in peace without this immense noise pollution.

We are already dealing with the fear of having an emergency and no road, no proper garbage collection, among other conditions we are forced to endure. We can't add the bikes to our challenges.

Concerned residents