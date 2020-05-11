Scotia has other channels

Dear Editor,

We write in response to the letter to the editor headlined 'Scotia's unconscionable policy' which appeared in this publication on May 7, 2020.

We understand the concerns expressed and want to use this opportunity to affirm our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of service.

The bank has put several new measures in place in support of the Government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that we create a safe environment for our employees and customers to do business.

These measures include reduced opening hours and staff rotation to allow for the required six-feet physical distancing among the employees who work in the branch. This means that we have a reduced complement of employees to serve our customers at any one time and, in most branches, we can only serve customers at every other station.

As a result of these changes we had to restrict the types of transactions done in our branches to complex transactions that cannot be done via any of our other channels. Otherwise wait times for all customers, especially those who have no other option than to visit the branch, would be significantly increased.

We have four other channels for customers to access banking services. These are online banking, mobile banking, automated banking machines (ABMs), and telephone banking via our TeleScotia service.

We are also encouraging customers to discontinue cheque issuance and to utilise electronic direct deposits, as this is a safer method of accepting and receiving payments at this time. We have been working with our business customers to provide them with access to online banking to facilitate digital payments and to open accounts for their employees and regular payees who do not currently have bank accounts.

Customers requesting cheque encashment would be redirected to our ABMs to deposit their cheques. Most of our customers have an instant access feature to their accounts that allow immediate access to cheques deposited up to an assigned limit. Staff at all our locations are available to educate or assist customers with this feature. Our branch managers are also empowered to make exceptions in circumstances that the policy will result in undue hardship.

We further urge our customers to visit www.jm.scotiabank.com to sign up for online banking or download our recently enhanced Scotia mobile app which allows them to check account balances, make transfers to other Scotiabank accounts and accounts at any local bank , pay bills or top up their mobile phones for free 24 hours per day without leaving home.

Scotiabank remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our valued customers and team members throughout this challenging period.

Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited