Securing women's place in construction industry

Dear Editor,

The expansion of housing construction is the centrepiece of the manifestos of both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP).

Statistical Institute of Jamaica data shows that in January 2020 there were 3,900 women, as against 103,300 men, employed in the construction sector.

If construction is to be the engine of growth, where does the well-being of women fit in?

What reforms, if any, will be implemented to address occupational segregation and employment discrimination against women in the sector and the wider labour market?

Linnette S Vassell

Kingston 6

l.davisvassell@gmail.com