Security guards thankful for NHT move

Many of us security guards have NHT contribution deducted out of our salaries fortnightly, yet many of us do not qualify because our security firms (employers) aren't paying over our contributions.

Some of us working for security firms for over five years yet we are contractors and not employees.

I am very happy that the NHT has taken a particular security firm to the Supreme Court to basically rule on whether we security guards are employees or contractors.

Even though the Ministry of Labour says that us security guards are qualified for vacation/sick leave, we don't get paid for taking them.

We, security guards, ain't even on pension. So we are very thankful that the NHT will fight for us, since everyone else is ignoring us.

Security firms and politicians are talking about settling this case outside of court, but that is foolishness. What about the many former security guards who paid their NHT contributions and can't get to own a home as yet.

Now, some people are wondering why so many are squatting in Jamaica.

I will continue lobbying on behalf of the Jamaica Association for Private Security (JAPS) — an association that lobbies in the interest of security guards and not the security firms.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

