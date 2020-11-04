Dear Editor,

Technology has become such an integral part of our lives, especially now with this pandemic having resulted in every student accessing tuition through technology and connectivity. With that said, many corporate entities have stepped up and have extended assistance to many across the island, in particular at the secondary and primary school level.

I was heartened to see that Huawei has partnered with tertiary institutions University of Technology, Jamaica, and The University of the West Indies to gift students with tablets. An act like this is commendable, as it is clear the devices donated will come in handy in a time like this, when everything is basically conducted online.

Some students have also been given a spot in the Huawei Seeds for the Future programme for this year. And, based on what I read in the Jamaica Observer newspaper, on Friday, October 30, this programme gives students the opportunity to study with the telecoms giant to further their education in the information communication technology (ICT) industry, exposing them to what Huawei undergoes, all while enabling them to experience other cultures.

Props to Huawei for giving these students this opportunity. Despite COVID-19, they still found a way to accommodate students. Though having the programme online may not be the same as them flying out to China, I'm sure the students are just as grateful and will benefit either way.

With all that's going on, it's good to hear the positive things that are still going on. I'd like to wish these students all the best with this programme, moving forward, and I hope Huawei will continue to contribute in this delightful way.

Claude McPherson

mcphersonclaude32@gmail.com