Self-governance is now!

Dear Editor,

The story is told of the children of Israel and their captivity in Egypt. Pharaoh would not let God's people go, there had to be several signs to warn Pharaoh to let God's people go. The same is true for Jamaica today, Jamaica is an independent country, but yet we are still depending on The Queen.

Within our courts, within our justice system, within our schools, and even on our roads we can see The Queen being visible in every action, word, and thought. As we drive to work we can see fragments of our colonial master within the country. Now, it is the year 2020 and we still have The Queen as head of State. Many, over the years, have spoken about removing The Queen as the head of State; however, little to no action or dialogue has occurred. Former prime ministers Bruce Golding and Portia Simpson Miller made mention of it. The present prime minister, Andrew Holness, said that he would put removing The Queen as head of State to a referendum; but nothing yet.

If we look within the Caribbean smaller nations who have done away with The Queen are doing exceptionally well. Nations like Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and even Dominica. What is the purpose of The Queen now for Jamaica when just to see The Queen one would need a visa? Is it just for one to maintain the status of Queen's counsel, for one to say in the courthouse “God save The Queen”, or for one to want the visitor of The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, which is The Queen, to remain so that she can overrule decisions? What is the true purpose for having The Queen of the United Kingdom as the head of State in Jamaica in the year 2020?

I strongly believe that Jamaica has reached a place where we can fully govern ourselves. No longer should we be given a Throne Speech; it's time for us to have 'the people's speech' for the people of Jamaica. No longer should we have a King's House, but rather a president's house for the people of Jamaica. We no longer need a governor general representing The Queen; we need a president, who represents the people of Jamaica, from the people of Jamaica, and by the people of Jamaica.

We need a new constitution which represents the people of Jamaica and not the colonial master. We need a reform in even the uniform of the police officers. In 2020, will Jamaica continue to have a queen who shows little or no care about our country or will we will rise as a country to self-governance?

Why is it that we still have to model our former colonial masters? Is it lack of willpower? Is that we want to be knighted by The Queen and given those grand accolades from the colonial masters?

Government after government continues to speak about the issue, but no one has been rallying the call. We do not want any more talk, we want action! We want our children and our children's children to grow up in country that represents Jamaica and not our former colonial masters. I am calling on the Government of the day to put that referendum on the table. Put it on the ballot paper and let us hear from the people of Jamaica. I'm calling on all Jamaicans to rally the cause.

Let's lobby the Government about having this referendum and making it a priority for 2020 to do away with this Queen of England. I am willing to fight this fight with every Jamaican who are willing to fight along with me. I am willing to go the extra mile to see to it that Jamaica becomes a republic in short order.

We say that we are an independent nation, but are still depending upon The Queen. Now is the right time for change, now is the right time for self-governance.

Christopher Johnson

Minister of religion

Hanover

chrisron23@gmail.com