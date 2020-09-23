Senator Floyd Morris deserves fair judgement

Dear Editor,

Addressing the Senate selections by the leader of the Opposition in the Sunday Brew column on September 20, the author stated that the sympathy factor had gone too far with regards to Dr Floyd Morris.

There was no reference to his successes or his failings as a senator. Surely 22 years of work in the Senate should provide the author with enough ammunition to judge Dr Morris on his merits?

People with disabilities constantly have to prove themselves, and most are denied opportunities which are available to their able-bodied colleagues. Let us not devalue the contributions of those who excel with terms such as “tokenism” or “sympathy”. At minimum, Senator Morris should be judged using the same criteria which is used to judge his colleagues.

Conrad Harris

Executive director

Jamaica Society for the Blind

jsb@cwjamaica.com