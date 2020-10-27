Set up better system for burial of national icons

Dear Editor,

There are Jamaicans who help to put the country on the map who die in penury and are not accorded a decent burial or interred in the section reserved for cultural icons. A policy must be established wherein once the death of a cultural icon occurs, the Ministry of Culture is informed and, working along with the family, farewell plans are made for funeral and interment.

From where I sit, it would prevent recurrence of a sad situation.

What a “bam bam” with cultural icon Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, founding member and lead singer of many-time festival song competition winning group Toots and the Maytals. He is still not interred. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon him.

What took place on the day of his funeral should not have. His remains should rest in National Heroes' Park in the section reserved for cultural icons.

While I don't want to lay blame at any one person, the Ministry of Culture must take the responsibility.

Still, everything happens for a wise purpose, as now his remains will not have to be exhumed after the interment.

I would like to suggest that a committee be set up to take responsibility for such matters to ensure that the remains of those who qualify to be buried in the National Heroes' Park be interred without any issues.

Joseph M Cornwall Sr

Managing Director

House of Tranquillity Funeral Home Ltd

tranquillityfh@yahoo.com