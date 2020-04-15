Set up the coronavirus economic task force

Dear Editor,

We need to fully open up this country by next month. No disrespect, but the health minister and his officials need to take a back page next month. I am grateful that they've been on the front page from February, but this month should be their last month on the front page.

The Government needs to set up a coronavirus economic task force headed by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke. Members of the Economic Growth Council should be part of this task force as well as some members of the Cabinet, such as Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, Job Creation and Economic Growth Minister Daryl Vaz.

While the information is good about where those who catch the virus reside, this breaking news alert every minute is stressing everyone out.

I'm not downplaying the coronavirus, but more Jamaicans will die from noncommunicable diseases this year or be murdered, than be killed by the coronavirus. And still we are not locking down the country for those main causes of death in Jamaica.

Roughly six people are shot a day annually in Jamaica and we don't have our security minister and others having daily press briefings telling us who died and who recovered. Some may argue that if we take the same approach to homicides maybe it will be lowered; but the jury is out on that.

It is not impossible to open up the country's economy while workers practise social distancing and precautionary health measures like the wearing of masks and the regular sanitisation of hands, so the task force must help to plan.

As an aside, I want to ask the authorities how we are recording coronavirus deaths in Jamaica. For example, if I have serious cancer and contract the coronavirus and die, how is my death recorded? As a result of cancer or the coronavirus?

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com