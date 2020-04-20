Shopping during COVID-19

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica:

Thank you for taking the lead in helping us to navigate this new kind of 'normal' brought on by the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

I am not a weak bridge and therefore I would like to suggest a new course for Jamaican shoppers under lockdown to avoid the iceberg ahead which will cause us to capsize into a sea of potentially new COVID-19 cases.

I urge you to consider tapping into existing e-commerce platforms that will allow residents under lockdown to shop online for groceries. These packages could be delivered and left outside homes for householders to sanitise, and then unpack and store. Delivery days would also have to be regulated to reduce movement inside these communities.

Residents with access to these e-commerce platforms could also order for family, friends, and neighbours. In addition, people outside of these lockdown areas would also be able to order deliveries for family and friends.

This suggestion also presents an opportunity for start-ups to partner with large wholesalers to offer delivery services while observing social distancing.

I believe the long lines recently observed in St Catherine, which is currently under lockdown, would be significantly reduced if we paddled in this direction.

We are bound to make mistakes in uncharted waters, but we will find our way if we all row in the same direction and resist the urge to drill holes in our small, but powerful canoe.

Together we can beat COVID-19.

Cassandra Brenton

Portmore, St Catherine

cassbrenton@yahoo.com