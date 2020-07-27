Short-term gain, long-term pain

Dear Editor,

Are our leaders sleeping or are they just doing what they believe will protect them?

When will our leaders wake up and realise that what they are doing is just for short-term gain, but long-term pain.

Instead of spending all this money for this immediate gain — while the crime problem continues — use the money to make sure that there is support for families that the children do not become a part of the problem. This is the only way we will ever get these youngsters to change; they must believe they are valued by society, as individuals with the potential and support to becoming good citizens.

We need to throw in our best effort to make it happen. Otherwise, we will only be chasing our tails, because we have not prepared our youngsters in the correct manner.

If our leaders should take stock and look at every Jamaican in their varied situations the Government would change the way it treats those coming up, because one thing I know is that the more educated a society the less likely it will become a violent one.

If you have everyone knowing their role in society there would be less problems in the future.

So it simply means that we must see and prepare our children as the future, and to do this we need to cut down on the 'police state' mentality, with excessive use of states of emergency (SOEs) and zones of special operations (ZOSOs), and focus much more on our education system. Everyone won't make it to university, but a good system will prepare everyone for decent work as we will produce all the professions we need (plumber, pilot, teacher, etc) for an ordered society.

That's what we want, and that's what we must strive for.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com