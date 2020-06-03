Should we loot and burn down Jamaica in the name of Susan Bogle?

Dear Editor,

The biggest problem in Jamaica isn't 'bad mind', but being copycats.

No disrespect to the mainstream in Jamaica, but when it comes to discussing international politics they have no credibility. They only get their information from one source, and that's the liberal mainstream media in America.

I support the peaceful protests in the US for the killing of George Floyd, but I don't support the looters who've now hijacked the protests.

I don't know what else US President Donald Trump can do to please people. It is the fastest I've ever seen a Justice Department arrest and charge a police officer. But, then again, Trump is being blamed for racism and they say he's not compassionate enough. What do they want him to do now, allow anarchy? Do they want him to say all cops are racist and dismantle the police force?

How can some people say they love us blacks and are gleefully supporting looting and burning down black businesses?

Let's come back to Jamaica, I believe Susan Bogle was murdered and justice needs to be served. But I am one who believes in the system and so I know it will be delivered. So since we are a copycat nation, from what I've seen from Jamaican liberals on social media, I guess it is okay for us to loot and burn down businesses in Jamaica now in the name of 'Justice For Susan Bogle', even though the prime minister, the security forces, and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) say they will get to the bottom of it?

I am not calling for lawlessness and anarchy in Jamaica, but people calling Trump a dictator for protecting lives and the property of many Americans clearly wouldn't want Prime Minister Andrew Holness to sit aside and allow this country to be looted and burned.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com