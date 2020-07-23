Skin toning — a deception of the black race

Dear Editor,

Skin toning or bleaching of the skin is a psychological deception of our black people globally. Those who created these creams and soaps are the same people who are discriminating against the black race.

Many black people are made to feel bad about themselves all because their skin tone is dark. They feel pressured to have their skin lightened, claiming that a lighter tone allows them to compete with white folks.

This was true, as blacks, in a time gone by, could not work into certain places, like banks and restaurants, and many public institutions. Black movie actors and actresses have had to change their skin tone in order to obtain parts, more so meaningful parts, in certain classic movies. To this day beauty is seen in the skin toning of black movie stars.

In listening to a BBC Radio news report a few nights ago, some black movie stars indicated that they think the best way to fight against those manufacturers who produced bleaching creams is to stop purchasing them. They believe that if there is no market for the creams the manufacturers will cease to produce these skin-toning soaps and creams.

I believe that this is a very good way to demonstrate against black discrimination.

As black people, and as a black race, we need to recognise the beauty of our skin and the value of being black. The pigmentation of black skin lessens the chance of developing skin cancer. Therefore, the black race should be proud of their skin tone. Despite all other derogative statements, it is still said that: “Black is beautiful.” So black people should feel proud to be who they are.

As a proud black man, or chocolate-coloured man, I want to ask our black race, globally, and our Jamaican people, to emancipate themselves from mental slavery, as Robert Nesta Marley begged of us. We need to get up, stand up, stand up for our rights.

Alrick Davis

alrico_dee@yahoo.com