Sleep on, my friend I never knew
Dear Editor,
Yes, Butch Stewart was my friend who never knew me.
I had so much respect for the guy, and deservingly so, because of his patriotism and caring attitude.
We all benefited from his 'Save the Dollar Initiative' and I admired his humility and how he communicated effortlessly by using simple words.
However, what I really liked him for was his appreciation for his workers. Every time I saw that man collect an award he would say that he is collecting it on behalf of the workers. They are the ones who clean the pool, manicure the lawn, serve the guests, and so on. I found that to be so admirable.
Sleep on, my friend I never knew. You left a mark that many can only look at in envy.
Condolence to his family, workers, friends he knew, and those he never met.
Hope he was buried in a stripe shirt!
Leighton Blackstock
dperfekone@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy