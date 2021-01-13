Dear Editor,

Yes, Butch Stewart was my friend who never knew me.

I had so much respect for the guy, and deservingly so, because of his patriotism and caring attitude.

We all benefited from his 'Save the Dollar Initiative' and I admired his humility and how he communicated effortlessly by using simple words.

However, what I really liked him for was his appreciation for his workers. Every time I saw that man collect an award he would say that he is collecting it on behalf of the workers. They are the ones who clean the pool, manicure the lawn, serve the guests, and so on. I found that to be so admirable.

Sleep on, my friend I never knew. You left a mark that many can only look at in envy.

Condolence to his family, workers, friends he knew, and those he never met.

Hope he was buried in a stripe shirt!

Leighton Blackstock

