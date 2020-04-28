Slow Flow putting my family at risk

Dear Editor,

A few weeks ago I saw a news item which carried an ominous warning from Flow that slower broadband speeds are coming. The reporter quoted a statement from Flow's country manager explaining that reducing Internet speed will be necessary in order to satisfy the increased demand for the service, since so many people are now working and doing school from home as a result of COVID-19.

The report also said companies around the world were doing the same, so I didn't think too much of it at the time.

What I thought was going to be a small difference turned out to be a major disaster, and now my household and many other Flow customers in my neighbourhood are suffering.

Like many other non-essential businesses, my workplace is closed and we are all working from home. This means I depend 100 per cent on the Internet to successfully carry out my work. The situation has got so bad that most days I am unable to join the morning Zoom meetings. Sometimes, I cannot even browse or send off important e-mail.

What's worse is that I have two young children who now depend on the Internet for school and most times we can't even log on to their online learning platforms. Often I have no connection at all and I have to leave home to use a friend's Internet. I hate having to do this since it is not safe to be leaving the house so often with my children, especially seeing my youngest daughter is asthmatic and therefore at high risk for COVID-19.

I think the Government needs to step in to fix this situation because at a time like this, where we have no choice but to be at home, Flow should be increasing our access to the Internet not cutting it. They cannot be allowed to operate like this.

The same level of consistency Flow has when sending my monthly bill is the same consistency I want for my service. I think the customers deserve at least that.

Beverley Strachan

beverley.strachan75@gmail.com