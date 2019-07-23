SOE – opportunity wasted!
Dear Editor,
I recently drove through one of the areas under a state of emergency (SOE) in Kingston. Soldiers and police were stationed on every corner. They obviously had nothing to do and, frankly, looked rather bored.
The areas they were stationed in had seen dozens of murders this year. There are no doubt scores, if not hundreds of guns in the said area. These guns would by now be buried in cemeteries, open lands, backyards, or stashed in cellars, ceilings, ackee trees and abandoned buildings. In a few months the police will pack up and leave. The gunmen will then dig up their guns and we will be back where we started.
The security forces should be using the special powers they have under SOE to search every square inch of the communities and find the guns we know are out there. They should be armed with metal detectors and gun and ammunition-sniffing dogs. And when they leave, the only 'weapons' left behind should be kitchen knives and ice picks.
Very Concerned
St Andrew
