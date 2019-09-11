SOE will cripple Portmore's economy

Dear Editor,

Portmore's economy is generated largely on food and entertainment entities, and much of the activities kick off at around 8:30 pm and end at around dawn. And some places, like gas stations and a few bars and restaurants, operate on a 24-hour basis.

With the recently imposed state of emergency across St Catherine, which includes Portmore, the opening and closing hours of many entities have been curtailed.

Quite a few job cuts are pending and a couple businesses will end up folding.

Wayne Johns

wayne.johns.wgs@gmail.com