SOEs will help to bring down gun trade
Dear Editor,
The Government of Jamaica, along with the minister of national security and the commissioner of police, needs to put all their attention, all their energy, all their time and effort on the gun trade to arrest it.
They need to focus on the gunrunners and make them powerless, or break their stronghold on the nation, before we can take a break from the service of the states of emergency (SOE). The sad things is that we may have to continue with SOEs for another 10 years for this to be accomplished.
The gun trade and its runners are like huge mountains than stand in our way; they need to be demolished in order that the country may get out of this deep crime rut.
The SOE is like a referee and a rescue for us from these crime monsters that hold the country in captivity.
When the SOEs are in operation many guns are recovered.
Can the Government find another way of capturing the many guns in the hands of the criminals without the service of the SOE?
The Government's crime plan should be to bring down or to demolish the gun trade. It must do all it can so that no illegal guns enter our shores. Then, when we conquer this massive and long-standing societal problem we can bid farewell to the SOEs.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy876@gmail.com
