Solving Jamaica's water problem

Dear Editor,

As an island surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, it is a disgrace to have the constant water problems that we have.

Desalination needs to be looked at if we are to move forward as a country.

Jamaica is the fifth-largest island in the Caribbean and we cannot continue to survive off rivers and lakes. We spend millions of dollars on roads each year; however, the problem that many Jamaicans, especially of the lower class, face is a lack of water.

The Jamaican Government needs to seriously think about investing in an islandwide reverse osmosis water purification system. Farmers, families, businesses, and educational institutions based in the rural areas of Jamaica are tired of the bad water situation. It's almost embarrassing that an island like Jamaica, which is surrounded by so much water, has so much water problems.

Unless desalination is taken seriously then we, as a nation, will continue to be inconvenienced by the frequent water shortages.

Damalio Powell

damalio101@gmail.com