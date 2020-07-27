Someone should be arrested, charged, brought to court

Dear Editor,

I am very disturbed with what has been happening for so long, and just recently the truth came to light when the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) admitted on radio and television that they have been billing paying customers for higher charges because of people who are stealing electricity. How can that be? Isn't that being dishonest? Did the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) really sanction this? How come?

Isn't this a type of extortion? I feel a crime has been committed and the Government has been an accessory. I feel someone should be arrested, charged, and brought before the courts.

This needs to stop!

The JPS needs to find a way to stop the theft of electricity and rein in some of their own who may be involved in the illegal practice that assist in the stealing. We need to relieve the burden on the good-paying customers.

I can't see the fairness in this.

I want a refund!

The the truth is this is the first time I have seen or heard any company or individual admit that they blatantly charge customers for something they did not buy or use.

I am wondering if the paying customers were to find a way to steal light what would happen.

Please, arrest those people who are guilty of stealing from us the pensioners, the hard-working civil servants, the domestic helpers. I would love to hear more on this.

A paying customer