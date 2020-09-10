Sour grapes attack

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) massive win at the polls does not seem to be doing anything to garner change in the thought processes of the People's National Party's (PNP) aging dinosaurs with their finger-pointing tactics and blame game shenanigans.

The disgusting attack on Nationwide News Network by Paul Burke is unbecoming; it would be very unfortunate if the leadership of the PNP cannot be mindful that their utterances have consequences in a politically polarised country.

Freedom of the press is the first pillar of a truly democratic society and an attack on the press is an attack on freedom.

Burke and those of his cohort obviously disregard the fact that people are getting smarter and the articulate minority is slowly beginning the advancement to becoming the majority.

The continuous accusations levied at media houses of biases and at the JLP for vote buying in the election are laughable at best. It was only mere months ago that the PNP's presidential race between Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting was wrought with all kinds of accusations by they themselves about vote buying, cronyism, and washed up dons being brought forward to drive fear and intimidate the voters.

The leadership of the Opposition needs to recognise its own failures that resulted in it being beaten that badly, and stop trying to deflect from the reality.

Apparently while the PNP was busy making promises, the JLP was busy making commitments and also delivering on them.

I speak to whoever the ultimate leader of the party is going to be in the near future to stay away from this kind of diatribe; it only serves to divide us more.

Mourn your defeat as you must, but start the internal changes as we can only be governed properly with a robust and vigilant Opposition.

Melvin Pennant

warriorsunleashed@gmail.com