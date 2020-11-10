Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind
Dear Editor,
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) was created at Bretton Woods, December 1945, to enable impoverished countries to import goods from the recovering World War II economies.
The IMF was not being generous when it lent us money; it forced us to reduce government spending to enable the repayment of loans.
As a consequence, we closed the Public Works Department in each parish and lost the cadre of engineers who would prepare yearly budgets for work to be carried out, especially drain cleaning and river training.
We sowed the wind and now reap the whirlwind.
Heavy rains are not new to Jamaica; what is new is that we have not prepared for them. Government's priority must be the preservation of the value of the Jamaican dollar, slowing imports, and doing more for ourselves. Jamaica must be first!
We must abandon the IMF and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Stop importing finished garments and give our Jamaican women work to do. Every Jamaican should not be an importer of cheap goods. Save our US dollars earned for real necessities.
Keith Hobbins
kfhobbins@gmail.com
