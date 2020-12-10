Stand up for human rights
Dear Editor,
Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).
The UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims the inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status.
This year's Human Rights Day theme 'Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights' speaks directly to the novel coronavirus pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring human rights are central to recovery efforts.
The pandemic has highlighted the fragile state of human rights and the need to safeguard these rights in what the pandemic has shown to be a very unequal society.
Health crises such as the one we currently face provides us with an opportunity and a reminder to value every human light and to respect every human story.
Today is an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in rebuilding the Jamaica we want, where we stand up for equal rights and justice.
Maria Carla Gullotta
Stand Up For Jamaica
carlajamaica51@gmail.com
