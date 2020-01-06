Stay away, Robert Morgan

Dear Editor,

I hear a lot of talk that Senator Robert Morgan will be taking over from Pearnel Charles Sr here in Clarendon North Central. I am not happy to hear this. I am very sad, as a matter of fact.

Morgan is a social media salesman for the Jamaica Labour Party and the prime minister and that's about it in so far as we know. He has no track record of achievement in building communities like Clarendon North Central.

Pearnel tried his best, but achieved little. We are still poor. The farmers need help, the roads are bad and getting worse, crime is increasing, and most of the young people are untrained and unemployed. What is Morgan going to do about these problems?

I see him here sometimes just walking around and posing. We do not need another poser. We need someone with a track record of helping the people out of poverty. Maybe Morgan will highlight all the problems on social media, but what help will that bring?

I am not confident that North Central will benefit from Robert Morgan.

It is best that Morgan remains as the point man for Prime Minister Andrew Holness and allow the people of North Central to select someone who is less about self-promotion and more about helping to remedy the genuine concerns of people who are crying out for real help.

Holness, please be sensible in the caretaker who is sent to Clarendon North Central.

Morgan, please stay away from Clarendon North Central, and continue to promote your great self on social media in Kingston. We need another type of greatness down here.

Jane Lettman

Clarendon

lettman.jane@yahoo.com