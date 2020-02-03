Stay in China!

Dear Editor,

Whenever there is any form of disease outbreak, the safest and most important thing to do is to prevent cross-infection by not allowing anyone to leave that area to go to other areas or countries of no infection.

How on earth, then, could those foreign nationals in China, especially the Jamaicans, during this coronavirus outbreak expect the governments in their country of birth to open the doors to receive them when they could be carrying the latent virus and spread the coronavirus outbreak?

The foreign nationals currently in China must begin to use their brains to know that the best and safest thing for them to do during this coronavirus outbreak is to stay away from being in any form of crowded areas, such as airports and aeroplanes, where they stand a greater chance of being infected with the virus they are running from!

Remain wherever you are in China during this coronavirus outbreak. Manage your supply of food and drink. And immediately notify the Chinese Government's health aid workers whenever your food supply is running low.

China is light years more productive and efficient than the inefficient Jamaican Government, and so if you feel China cannot keep you safe and well fed, then there is no way Jamaica will be able to keep you safe and well fed.

Garth “Sub-Zero” Allen

excellentsub@hotmail.com