Still cheering for 'Toots'

Dear Editor,

It must be a low moment for the family, friends, as well as the many people all over the world who vibrated to the musical sounds of the late Frederick Nathaniel Hibbert, known as Toots and Nyaman to those closest to him.

It is indeed a difficult time for the celebrated musician to have left this Earth. Yet, he lived doing what he loved to do, and we salute his memory, thus:

'Nyaman' gone!

Nyaman gone!

On a grim Friday night he had to answer the call

To leave this mortal music hall,

After six decades of brilliantly performing to the delight of one and all!

And the tears have started to fall.

There are broken hearts replaying Bam-Bam.

It is hardly Sweet and Dandy as usual.

Nyaman was without flagrant Pomps and Pride.

He travelled through this earthly phase with the ebbs and flows of tides.

“54 – 46” is not his number anymore.

He has long been over that and has now gone through the door

To enjoy beyond the Six and Seven Books, as immortal; as soul!

He's gone to where the COVID-19 has no hold!

There must be rejoicing with friendly souls within that sphere

Who had held 'a vibe' with Nyaman when he was here.

He is gone to where there is not a single Peeping Tom;

Where he may 'link up' with The Maytals and sing up a storm!

His life was never wasted.

Although some may feel it's night,

NYAMAN!

TOOTS!

Has gone to light!

“I live to sing, because I have to sing.” (Toots)

Brother Toots was a blessing!

Erica Brown Marriott

c/o piapam2014@gmail.com