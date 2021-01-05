Stop bullying folks for not trusting vaccines

Dear Editor,

Now isn't the time to ridicule or talk down to people for not trusting vaccines, especially these COVID-19 ones.

Don't call people conspiracy theorists for being hesitant in taking these vaccines for COVID-19. Try to use public education and fact-checking individuals who have some wild theories.

If some of our health-care workers here have concerns with these novel coronavirus vaccines who are we to call them conspiracy theorists?

According to studies from the Pew Research Center, in September 2020, 51 per cent of Americans would definitely or probably would take vaccines for COVID-19. Another study was done in November, and now it's up to 60 per cent for Americans who will probably take it.

According to the health experts, for vaccines to work, at least 75 per cent of the population have to get vaccinated. Well, I know I will be in the 25 per cent who will not take a vaccine.

In those Pew studies African Americans make up the ethnic group that trusts vaccines the least. They are the only group that's under 50 per cent. They have reasons to mistrust vaccines due to the 1932-1972 Tuskegee Syphilis Study, in which some 600 blacks were enrolled in this study and were tricked. It is for the health experts to inform the public on why unethical behaviours won't happen again.

A large number of those who do not want the vaccines site religious beliefs as the reason for their position. And there are others, like me, who believe that my immune system can win against COVID-19.

I understand the argument that politicians should be the first ones who should take the vaccines to show symbolism that it isn't dangerous. While I understand the argument that influence the people, politicians shouldn't just jump the line if they aren't in a vulnerable group.

I believe once you're over 65 years old and people with underlying diseases they should take the vaccines first. Then health-care workers if they want to take it. The Government, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, should try to find a balance to not offend people who want to take the vaccine or people who are hesitant.

In closing, the Donald Trump haters still won't give him credit for potentially saving millions of lives with these vaccines; instead, they will blame him for this pandemic, and not China.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com