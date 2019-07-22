Stop issuing road licences!
Dear Editor,
The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is calling on the Government, through the Transport Authority, to immediately stop the issuing of road licences and move towards the implementation of a national 'Public Transportation Drivers Training Programme' (PTDTP) in order to start reducing the indiscipline in the transportation sector.
The time has come for the Government to put measures in place to ensure that passengers travel with the highest level of comfort and safety, and not continue to be subject to the level of indiscipline now plaguing the sector, where owners of public passenger vehicles (PPV) are allowing anyone to operate them just because they have a PPV licence, but no training.
We are recommending, that effective immediately, anyone acquiring a road licence at the Transport Authority must obtain a driver from a pool of drivers at the authority, or the owner must first show that his/or her driver and conductor have a certificate from a certified driver training institute that goes with an operating badge.
In addition, come the next licence renewal period (February 2020) all drivers must be required to submit to the authority a certificate showing that he or she has completed a 72-hour customer service training course with a certified institution, such as HEART Trust/NTA.
Let's get to work. Such a programme can be rolled out in 90 days if we are serious about transforming the sector.
Transport groups like ours are being blamed every day for the erosion of the sector, now we are making the strongest of suggestions to address the problem and start training and development.
Egeton Newman
President
Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services
transopsdevelop@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy