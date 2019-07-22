Stop issuing road licences!

Dear Editor,

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is calling on the Government, through the Transport Authority, to immediately stop the issuing of road licences and move towards the implementation of a national 'Public Transportation Drivers Training Programme' (PTDTP) in order to start reducing the indiscipline in the transportation sector.

The time has come for the Government to put measures in place to ensure that passengers travel with the highest level of comfort and safety, and not continue to be subject to the level of indiscipline now plaguing the sector, where owners of public passenger vehicles (PPV) are allowing anyone to operate them just because they have a PPV licence, but no training.

We are recommending, that effective immediately, anyone acquiring a road licence at the Transport Authority must obtain a driver from a pool of drivers at the authority, or the owner must first show that his/or her driver and conductor have a certificate from a certified driver training institute that goes with an operating badge.

In addition, come the next licence renewal period (February 2020) all drivers must be required to submit to the authority a certificate showing that he or she has completed a 72-hour customer service training course with a certified institution, such as HEART Trust/NTA.

Let's get to work. Such a programme can be rolled out in 90 days if we are serious about transforming the sector.

Transport groups like ours are being blamed every day for the erosion of the sector, now we are making the strongest of suggestions to address the problem and start training and development.

Egeton Newman

President

Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services

transopsdevelop@yahoo.com