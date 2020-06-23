SUFJ condemns attack on 71-y-o inmate

Dear Editor,

Stand Up for Jamaica is deeply concerned about the violent attack that has been perpetrated against 71-year-old George Williams a few days before he is set to return to the St Catherine Circuit Court for a hearing on his fitness to plead.

Williams' lawyer, Isat Buchanan, who was engaged by Stand Up for Jamaica to represent the inmate, spoke with him while he was being transported to the hospital to do a second CT scan on his head.

According to Williams he was attacked by his cellmate, who kicked him in his ribs and punched him in his eyes. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has, however, described the incident as an altercation between the inmates.

SUFJ condemns this attack and urges DCS to do everything in its power to ensure the safety of Williams so that he can be present for his court hearing and his pending release from prison.

Carla Gullotta

sufjmedia2@gmail.com