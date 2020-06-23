SUFJ condemns attack on 71-y-o inmate
Dear Editor,
Stand Up for Jamaica is deeply concerned about the violent attack that has been perpetrated against 71-year-old George Williams a few days before he is set to return to the St Catherine Circuit Court for a hearing on his fitness to plead.
Williams' lawyer, Isat Buchanan, who was engaged by Stand Up for Jamaica to represent the inmate, spoke with him while he was being transported to the hospital to do a second CT scan on his head.
According to Williams he was attacked by his cellmate, who kicked him in his ribs and punched him in his eyes. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has, however, described the incident as an altercation between the inmates.
SUFJ condemns this attack and urges DCS to do everything in its power to ensure the safety of Williams so that he can be present for his court hearing and his pending release from prison.
Carla Gullotta
sufjmedia2@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy