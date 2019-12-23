Supporting a worthy cause

Dear Editor,

Dancehall is an offshoot of reggae, and even though I”m somewhat connected to it, I'm not exactly a great fan of this genre. Admittedly, I do like some of the acts and, in part, it has been marginalised because of its lyrical content, which some people claim glorifies gun violence and disrespects women.

Nevertheless, I'd like to take time out to recognise this art form, especially the practitioners, namely the DJs. These guys, like our athletes, sports teams, and now Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, as well as others before her, have put Jamaica on the map with positive recognition which no amount of media advertising and goodwill could match. They have carved out a niche on the international scene in sold-out performances all over the world.

But what they should be specifically commended for is their generosity within their own country, whether in the form of their performances and/or financial contributions. You have Sean Paul, Shaggy with his annual concert for the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Beenie Man for Alpha Boys' School and Craig Town, Popcaan for his back-to-school and Unruly Fest in St Thomas, Bounty Killer for his contribution to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital where we were born. Also, Capleton for his 'St Mary Mi Come From' idea, and the list goes on.

Music mogul Patrick Roberts of Shocking Vibes Production recently promoted a 30-year anniversary of Ghetto Splash, and as usual it was a smashing success. And all of the above-mentioned artistes were a part of the production, which means they donated their services for free. This is an annual free concert for the community of Waterhouse and beyond. It is a world-class production backed up by world-class artistes and performances. Attended by our two national leaders, the prime minister and leader of the Opposition, it was for a good cause. It is part of giving back. The earlier part of the show was dedicated to up-and-coming artistes, which makes it even more appealing. But the downside to this event is it almost didn't come off due to a lack of corporate sponsors, which is so unfortunate. Even though the artistes donated their time it still is very costly to put on such a grand production. So corporate sponsors such as Digicel, Scotiabank, National Comercial Bank, Petrojam, Red Stripe, Heineken, and others should get on board; poor people use your products and services.

The media, especially the Jamaica Observer, are always very supportive. Special thanks and appreciation must also go to Josef Bogdanovich, CEO of Downsound Records, for helping to make this year's production possible.

