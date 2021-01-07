Switching houses?

Dear Editor,

I wish I were a lawyer, because then I could advance a case rather than simply having to wonder aloud.

Why shouldn't US President Donald Trump, after he leaves the White House, be tried on at least two counts, namely:

1) A crime against humanity given the following facts:

* He, by negligence regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, caused or contributed to the death and/or illness of millions of Americans.

* He, having lost the 2020 presidential election, is blocking the transition team from accessing needed Federal resources to deal with the ongoing ravages of the pandemic.

2) A species of treason given the following facts:

* He, by deliberate action, is attacking the nation's well-being in blocking the duly elected new Administration from access to vital information and resources for national security.

* He, as recently as January 5, 2021, is doing his utmost to undercut the democratic electoral will of the voters of America.

Since, in my unlearned view, this all constitutes the basic criminal elements of mens rea and actus reus, why shouldn't he be charged once he is no longer the sitting president of the USA?

It could, possibly, mean an eventual switch from the White House to the jail house, or mental institution, perhaps?

Albert Morris

American citizen