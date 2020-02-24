Dear Editor,

In the front-page story of the Jamaica Observeredition of Saturday, February 22, 2020 the Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon-Harrison was saying that parents should take charge. Yes, and she should and go further to say that they should get to know their friends, their friends' parents/guardians, as well as put in place regulations to not allow your children to frequent friends' homes if they do not know the home settings, as this can be a contributing factor in wrongdoing. When they are at these homes you don't know what is taking place.

It is a constant struggle, but you have to keep at it for the good of everyone.

Parents cannot neglect the duties of being active parents/guardians.

Claudette Harris

claudette_harris@yahoo.com