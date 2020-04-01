Tax time craze in COVID-19 times

Dear Editor,

I am confused about the Government's approach to the issue of 'social distancing' in relation to the tax collectorates.

This morning (March 31, 2020) I happened to pass by two collectorates — St Andrew and Cross Roads — and saw a long line of people awaiting entrance to the buildings. At St Andrew the people were spaced out, even though not three feet apart. But at the Cross Roads office they were breathing down each other's necks and the security guard was present.

While I cannot speak to exactly what they were seeking to do, I propose that there be a three months' extension to transactions to include licensing and passing of motor vehicles.

This would give adequate time for us to stay out of each other's space in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow the Government to still collect its revenue, even though not at the scheduled time.

Sylvester E Anderson, JP

Kingston 19

sly1962@hotmail.com