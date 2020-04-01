Tax time craze in COVID-19 times
Dear Editor,
I am confused about the Government's approach to the issue of 'social distancing' in relation to the tax collectorates.
This morning (March 31, 2020) I happened to pass by two collectorates — St Andrew and Cross Roads — and saw a long line of people awaiting entrance to the buildings. At St Andrew the people were spaced out, even though not three feet apart. But at the Cross Roads office they were breathing down each other's necks and the security guard was present.
While I cannot speak to exactly what they were seeking to do, I propose that there be a three months' extension to transactions to include licensing and passing of motor vehicles.
This would give adequate time for us to stay out of each other's space in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow the Government to still collect its revenue, even though not at the scheduled time.
Sylvester E Anderson, JP
Kingston 19
sly1962@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy