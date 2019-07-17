Taxi drivers gone wild!
Dear Editor,
I recently saw the video of a young lady screaming for her life when the taxi she was in became involved in a high-speed chase with the police.
The taxi driver ignored her pleas to stop as he recklessly made his escape.
Our taxi drivers are totally out of control. They are causing accidents and death on our roads. Yet, we have not heard a word from our minister of national security, minister of transport or commissioner of police on the matter.
As neither of the aforementioned ministers or commissioners are doing anything about this crisis, I call upon the prime minister to show some leadership on this matter.
Very Concerned
St Andrew
