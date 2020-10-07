TechNOlogical access to tertiary education

Dear Editor,

Tertiary institutions across the island have adjusted to the pandemic by offering the majority of educational content remotely using various learning management platforms and other tools to enhance the learning experience. Although this approach is best as it relates to public health and safety, the question must be asked: How are students receiving such content (if students are at all receiving such content)?

As the president of the University of Technology, Jamaica Students' Union Council, many students have expressed difficulties to me relating to accessibility of educational content; not mainly due to the lack of a compatible device, or even the absence of a data plans, which is still a major problem due to the costs associated. However, one of the main difficulties faced by students is the quality of service provided by the telecommunications companies.

It is disheartening to hear the experiences which students have to face in order to access quality Internet service to attend a lecture, sit an examination, complete an assignment, etc. This can be attributed to the location in which students are.

The students' council provides data plan assistance though our “Project 100” initiative; however, this initiative is futile as some recipients, although now equipped with data plans, are still unable to access the Internet. This issue is islandwide as students who have complained live in communities such as Coleyville, Manchester; Montpelier, St James; Catherine Hall, St James; etc.

Although strides were made relating to equal Internet access for all, the fact is that many students are still at a disadvantage in this category and it is by extension greatly affecting their education — if the choice was made to continue and not sit out this semester.

Therefore, in order to adequately live with COVID-19 the country needs an improvement in our technological industry to meet the current demand.

Kahlil A Hutchinson

President

Students' Union

University of Technology, Jamaica

kahlil_hutchinson@yahoo.com