Tell the true Maroon history
Dear Editor,
It is such a pity the true history of the Jamaican Maroons is not being propagated by the Government of Jamaica.
While it is commendable to exonerate Tacky, Sam Sharpe, and Paul Bogle among others, we must never forget that it was the Maroons who suppressed the freedom efforts of these three men that led to their arrest and execution by the British. Many of their supporters also met the same fate.
History records that when Captain Kojo sent a message to his sister, Queen Nanny, in Portland, that he had signed a peace treaty with the British — the latter becoming a national hero — they cut off the messenger's head and returned it to Kojo with the statement, “Me nuh inna nuh peace wid di white man bout Jamaica, dem fi left yah.”
Had Kojo followed Nanny, Jamaica would have got rid of the British monarchy centuries ago, instead of still being under their yoke.
Nevertheless, Parliament can and should do this so as to heighten our collective self-esteem and dignity as a nation.
The Maroons need to apologise for their part in the atrocities committed against our true freedom fighters and others who suffered and died at the hands of the British/Maroon-alliance.
Haile Mika'el
Councillor caretaker
Whitehouse Division
Westmoreland Eastern
hailemikael1@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy