Tell the true Maroon history

Dear Editor,

It is such a pity the true history of the Jamaican Maroons is not being propagated by the Government of Jamaica.

While it is commendable to exonerate Tacky, Sam Sharpe, and Paul Bogle among others, we must never forget that it was the Maroons who suppressed the freedom efforts of these three men that led to their arrest and execution by the British. Many of their supporters also met the same fate.

History records that when Captain Kojo sent a message to his sister, Queen Nanny, in Portland, that he had signed a peace treaty with the British — the latter becoming a national hero — they cut off the messenger's head and returned it to Kojo with the statement, “Me nuh inna nuh peace wid di white man bout Jamaica, dem fi left yah.”

Had Kojo followed Nanny, Jamaica would have got rid of the British monarchy centuries ago, instead of still being under their yoke.

Nevertheless, Parliament can and should do this so as to heighten our collective self-esteem and dignity as a nation.

The Maroons need to apologise for their part in the atrocities committed against our true freedom fighters and others who suffered and died at the hands of the British/Maroon-alliance.

Haile Mika'el

Councillor caretaker

Whitehouse Division

Westmoreland Eastern

hailemikael1@gmail.com