Dear Editor,

Best wishes for 2021.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is to be highly commended. The efforts that its officers make to ensure and secure safety for the ordinary Jamaican citizen is remarkable. Victims of robbery and aggravated assault have found the police station is always a place of refugee. At the end of the day, without requesting a dime, the police officer will assist you home.

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, a young woman was seen to be very ill in the Half-Way-Tree Transportation Centre. She is reported to be asthmatic but only had limited medication on her person.

Other passengers alerted the customer service desk at the centre and directions were extended to the police unit stationed there. The officers immediately assisted the young woman; stabilising her and making arrangements for further care.

I am proud to be a Jamaican with such First World assistance in place.

The restroom facilitates at the centre are spotless and monitored by sanitation staff. Elderly and disabled individuals are often escorted to the right bus by the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) staffers.

Thank you, JUTC and the JCF!

The policemen and women in this country make it safe to sleep at night and move about all parishes by day.

Yours respectfully,

'ightingupahstarm

