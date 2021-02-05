Thanks for giving Harbour View a Pizza Hut
Dear Editor,
I am writing to 'big up' Pizza Hut Jamaica for opening a new location in Harbour View.
I have been a resident of Harbour View for my entire 53 years. I love living here and getting away from the crowds and noise of Kingston at the end of the day. But I have always been disappointed that more companies don't see a need to establish locations in our community.
Harbour View is a vibrant community full of hard-working people. I am proud of my community. We deserve the same conveniences that the rest of Kingston and St Andrew enjoy. My family and I were excited when KFC opened there, because it was a sign that we were finally on the map. Now, with the addition of Pizza Hut, I believe that more companies are starting to see the potential of our community.
Before December, my daughter used to have to order Pizza Hut from the New Kingston branch when she leaves work to take home. Now that the store is so close, I can walk there with my granddaughter.
This is an opportunity for other Jamaican businesses to realise that the Corporate Area is not the only place that matters, we matter too.
Thank you, Pizza Hut! 'Nuff blessings!'
Steven McKenzie
stevenmckenzie1999@gmail.com
