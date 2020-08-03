Thanks, KingAlarm!
Dear Editor,
My relative was held up at gunpoint in the Spanish Town area last week. I was able to call KingAlarm, who responded immediately and were able to promptly track and recover the vehicle in the “bushes”.
The team was both caring and professional and stayed with my family member at the police station until we were able to give our statements and leave.
We were also escorted to our home.
In this day and age, when criminal vultures prey on society, it is comforting to know that we have the security professionals at KingAlarm at hand and on call to secure us.
Grateful KingAlarm client
