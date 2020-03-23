Thanks to Fidel's Cuba for standing with Jamaica in the COVID-19 fight

Dear Editor,

On behalf of our members and our entire nation, the Jamaica Peace Council wishes to express deep gratitude and appreciation to our sister nation of the Republic of Cuba for standing in solidarity with us by providing medical assistance to combat this COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time when Cubans have to be safeguarding their own people against the pandemic while enduring harsh sanctions under the US blockade, they sent to us on March 21, 2020, 140 health care professionals from the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors specialising in disaster and serious epidemics. This contingent of health care specialists includes individuals who have served on similar missions in the past, and some with expertise honed over 20 years of professional experience. They will work alongside with our health practitioners to combat the deadly coronavirus.

We want to say special thanks to the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Jamaica Ines Fors Fernandez for her effort and consideration in facilitating and nagivating various processes to make this tremendous assistance to the Jamaican people a reality.

We are grateful to President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the people of Cuba for the sacrifice which they are making on behalf of Jamaica and other nations around the world which are under attack from the coronavirus.

We also thank our Jamaican Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton for reaching out to Cuba and doing all that was necessary to facilitate the arrival of the Cuban health care workers. We are deeply appreciative of the true Jamaican hospitality he displayed by extending a warm welcome to them on their arrival at the airport.

Our greatest gratitude is to the late Comandante Fidel Castro Ruz who had the foresight to make educating his people a priority, and who paid special attention to developing the health care capability of the resilient nation which is denied access to medicines and equipment from the West under the US blockade. As a result of Fidel's great leadership, the Cuban people are imbued with the indomitable spirit of international solidarity which drives them to render humanitarian assistance all around the world, especially when humanity is faced with crises.

We are forever grateful and truly indebted to the Cuban people for their generosity, thoughtfulness and unrelenting acts of solidarity to our people. We assure the Government and people of Cuba that their kindness and sincerity will be indelibly etched in the hearts and minds of our people.

Secretariat

Jamaica Peace Council

jamaicapeacecouncil@gmail.com